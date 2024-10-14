Scenthound Celebrates Milestone Of One Million Completed Appointments Builds Awareness On Value Of Routine Health Care Amidst Pet Wellness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Dog Wellness Franchise Serves as Advocate for Pet Wellness Education

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As October marks National Pet Wellness Month,

Scenthound affirms its continued commitment to making routine care accessible to dogs across the US. In addition to the brand's pet wellness services, the category leader furthers its mission of educating dog parents on the importance of basic hygiene to help their canine family members live healthier, happier lives.

Emphasizing the Importance of Routine Dog Care

Scenthound celebrates a milestone of one million completed appointments amidst Pet Wellness Month.

Scenthound is the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offering monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. (PRNewsfoto/Scenthound)

Routine care is essential for the overall well-being of dogs and serves as the foundation for optimal health. Just like humans, dogs require routine hygiene and regular check-ups. Through the prioritization of preventive maintenance, dog parents can help ensure that their companions are clean, comfortable and healthy. Not only does this care mitigate the risk of serious health problems, but it improves their overall quality of life.

Pet wellness month is an ideal time to remind dog parents of the importance of integrating regular wellness care into their pets' daily, weekly and monthly routines, ultimately providing a better future for both pet and pet parent.

"At Scenthound, our goal is to reshape the way that dog parents think about caring for their dogs by educating them and providing accessible care," says Jessica Vogel, Chief Brand Officer. "We are working hard to build a bridge between hygiene and health and set a new standard in dog wellness."

Making a Difference in Dogs' Lives

Scenthound recently reached a momentous milestone of completing over one million appointments since launching its franchise opportunity four years ago.

The brand's vision is to enrich the connection between people and their dogs. One of Scenthound's core company values is to advocate for the health and well-being of every dog in their care. Every service provided, product offered, and interaction with a pet parent is focused on doing what is best for the dog. This wellness-based approach is embedded in the name and focuses on five core areas of care: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Dogs receive a six-point wellness check at every appointment and parents are educated on their dog's overall wellness through a report called a S.C.E.N.T. Check® after each visit.

A Scenthound customer in Petaluma, CA shared, "I took my dogs for the first time, and they bathed them, cleaned their teeth and ears, clipped their nails and gave them a good once-over to check if anything needed further attention. They also made great suggestions for products to help keep my fur babies healthy and clean."

Changing the Conversation around "Pet Wellness"

As category creators, Scenthound is changing the conversation from reactive to proactive care and defining a new narrative for an entire industry segment. With pet wellness at the forefront of its mission, in addition to routine care services, Scenthound offers an exclusive line of hygiene and wellness products named Houndswell that are designed to keep dogs healthy inside and out through at-home solutions. The portfolio of products is veterinarian-grade and addresses overall pet health including skin and coat care, ear health, and dental health.

About

Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound , the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 280 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Houndswell ®

Launched in 2023, Houndswell® is a new line of hygiene and wellness products designed to keep dogs healthy inside and out. The products are veterinarian-grade and focus on wellness and prevention, addressing both overall health and specific issues such as skin and coat care, ear hygiene, and dental health. Houndswell is a pet wellness brand with products specifically curated to support and maintain the health and wellness of dogs throughout their lifetimes. The brand is positioned to support the ongoing care that dog owners can provide their dogs in between their visits to Scenthound.

