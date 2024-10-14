Red Roof® Offers New Discounts To Military Members And Veterans To Celebrate Veterans Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In honor of our country's brave men and women in the military and those who have served, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has announced new military and veteran discounts .

In honor of the brave men and women who have served our country, Red Roof® is offering members of the military, veterans and their families 15% off their visit at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property when they book and stay from October 11 – November 14, 2024.

when they book and stay from October 11 – November 14, 2024 . Guests can book directly with the hotel, on redroof, on the Red Roof app or by calling RED, using VP code 606732 .

"Red Roof salutes and honors the brave men and women who are in active duty and those who have served our country, and we will continue to be a proud supporter of the military and make their travel easier through these new discounts," said Lisa Jordan, Red Roof's vice president of marketing.

In addition to these new discounts around Veterans Day, Red Roof is partnering with Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Military Brands and other organizations, which will bring even greater discounts and benefits to military and veteran guests.

For even more rewards, guests who join the Red Roof RediRewards® loyalty program , which is free, will earn points on each stay toward free nights, gift cards or more.

With four brands and more than 700 hotels coast-to-coast , many located near military bases, Red Roof has hotels to fit all

travel needs: from roadside convenience, to cities, resort destinations and extended-stay options.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Japan. For more information, visit redroof

or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising .

Red Roof's Vision:

To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

SOURCE Red Roof

