(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Budgeting, Reporting, and Forecasting with a Unified Ecosystem

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martus Solutions, a leader in budgeting and reporting software, is expanding into the Microsoft ecosystem by offering a fully integrated solution that enhances the financial planning capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Designed to help finance teams automate their budgeting and reporting processes,

Martus enables organizations to significantly reduce manual workloads while improving accuracy and decision-making speed.

Martus Solutions Transforms Financial Planning for Microsoft Dynamics Users with Seamless Integration and Advanced Automation

With Martus, Microsoft users can leverage real-time financial data, customizable reports, and forecasting tools-all without leaving their familiar Dynamics environment. This seamless integration offers businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations the ability to streamline operations, unlock new efficiencies, and drive more informed financial strategies.

Key features of the API integration include:



Real Time Sync : Martus integrates directly with Business Central, enabling daily automated syncing of financial data, ensuring data accuracy across systems.



Enhanced Automation : Users can automate key financial tasks such as budgeting, forecasting, and reporting, reducing manual input and increasing operational efficiency.



Customizable Reporting : Martus provides flexible, pre-built and customizable reports that give organizations more control and insights into their financial health, using data pulled from Business Central.



Robust Functionality: Budgeting built for collaboration including Personnel Planning, Cashflow Forecasting based on budgets, multi-dimensional support and much more.

Enhanced Collaboration : Teams can collaborate on budgeting processes within the same system, streamlining approvals and decision-making.

Martus will showcase its integration at a speaking session during Microsoft Community Summit at 9:45 am Thursday, Oct 17 in room 221A. The session will offer insights into transforming their financial management workflows through automation, integration, and customizable reporting. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how Martus integrates into their existing Dynamics setup, simplifying complex financial processes.

Attendees can visit Martus at Booth 137 to experience an interactive demo, gain deeper insights into integration capabilities, and connect with Martus experts.

About Martus Solutions

Martus Solutions provides user-friendly, cloud-based financial software that streamlines budgeting, forecasting, and reporting for organizations of all sizes. Serving more than 800 companies worldwide, Martus offers tools that integrate seamlessly with more than 20 accounting and ERP solutions, enabling teams to make smarter, data-driven decisions while saving time and increasing efficiency. Learn more at martussolutions .

Media Contact

Megan Alba

[email protected]

(864) 671-1365 ext 127

SOURCE Martus Solutions

