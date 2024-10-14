CP67 Mall Shines Bright During Navratras with “Dandiya Beats at CP67”, Welcoming Over 700 Attendees to the an Enchanting Dandiya Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, October 14, 2024: This Navratras, CP67 Mall transformed into a dazzling cultural oasis with the spectacular “Dandiya Beats at CP67,” an exhilarating celebratory event held on October 10th and 11th, 2024. Nestled at the mall's outer façade near Lifestyle, the festivities drew over 700 enthusiastic participants, each eager to immerse themselves in the vibrant celebration of tradition and community.

The event featured a stellar performance by a renowned Dandiya troop, whose dynamic dance moves and vivid traditional attire captivated the audience, creating an electrifying atmosphere. With a stunningly crafted pandal that enhanced the festive spirit, CP67 Mall provided the perfect backdrop for this joyous occasion, enveloping guests in a sensory celebration of color, music, and culture.

The overwhelming participation exemplified CP67 Mall's ascension as the heartbeat of the Tricity region—an unparalleled nerve center for celebrations cherished by the residents of Mohali, Chandigarh, and nearby locales.

“CP67 Mall has swiftly become the crown jewel of the Tricity, effortlessly blending luxury and cultural engagement,” expressed Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, CP67 Mall in Mohali – a project by Unity Homeland. “Our Dandiya celebration stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of our patrons. As a unique mixed-use development, we have redefined commercial real estate in the region, creating a cherished space that fosters unforgettable memories and holds our community in the highest esteem.”

With its commitment to creating extraordinary experiences, CP67 Mall eagerly anticipates future cultural events that will further elevate its status as a beloved destination, continuously enriching the community with a tapestry of diverse experiences.







MENAFN14102024005232011781ID1108776403