U.S. Census Bureau Is Newest Addition To River Ridge Commerce Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New multi-purpose facility keeps major employer in the region for decades to come

Broe Group (BREG), the multi-billion-dollar Colorado based developer, has signed a long-term lease with General Services Administration (GSA) in River Ridge Commerce Center that retains a major local employer in Southern Indiana for another 20 years. The

340,000 SF office, production, and warehouse facility, located at 1751 Penny Martin Lane, will house the U.S. Census Bureau's National Processing Center. GSA is the agency tasked with administering supplies and providing workplaces for federal employees, including policy oversight and guidance for federal real property management.

The U.S. Census Bureau's new National Processing Center in River Ridge Commerce Center. The 340,000 SF office, production, and warehouse facility, located at 1751 Penny Martin Lane, is Broe Real Estate Group's first development in Southern Indiana's 6,000-acre global business park.

"Charlestown proudly welcomes the U.S. Census Bureau as they transition from their current facility to a new, state-of-the-art home in the River Ridge Commerce Center," said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. "The regional retention of these

600 jobs demonstrates the appeal of our Southern Indiana communities, and we're excited for Census employees to join the vibrant district of neighboring companies, including Cheesecake Factory, CTDI, and Dan Cristiani Excavating, Inc, that form the foundational pieces of Charlestown's future. This renewed federal commitment to the region further proves that there's never been a better time to choose Southern Indiana."



The new lease allows the U.S. Census Bureau, a major employer in Southern Indiana for the past 60 years, to consolidate its operations from multiple buildings within its original 80-acre local campus into a new, single facility specifically designed for its evolving operations.



"It's exciting to complete our first River Ridge Commerce Center project and it is gratifying that this newly constructed facility provides a long-term home for a major employer that's been a big part of the region for so long," said BREG Senior Vice President Dean Brown. "River Ridge Commerce Park provides a tremendous logistical advantage for a wide range of tenants, and we look forward to helping the River Ridge team continue to grow the park through our rail and real estate activities."

Founded by Colorado billionaire Pat Broe in 1972, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure company with diversified holdings throughout North America. BREG's national industrial model enables it to rapidly scale its successful private development and public private partnerships.

U.S. Census Bureau's National Processing Center is the primary center for mail processing, survey processing, data capture, and imaging/scanning in support of census activities that include Decennial Census, Economic Census, and the Census of Governments. River Ridge Commerce Park is Southern Indiana's multi-billion-dollar economic engine. Built on the former Indiana Army Ammunitions Plant and conveyed to the River Ridge Development Authority in 1998, The River Ridge Commerce Center has been redeveloped to attract industry major projects and employers to the park and revitalize Southern Indiana's economy.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate .

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe .



