Jewell Paints Launches Freshair Zero-VOC Paint

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 14th Oct 2024 : Jewell Paints, a trailblazer in the paints has launched FreshAir, a Zero-VOC paint. As a company known for its innovation and commitment to sustainability, Jewell's FreshAir is crafted from natural ingredients, ensuring it is safe for children, pets, and the environment. Currently the prominent paint companies are offering only low-VOC paints. Jewell Paints is the First in the category to offer a Zero-VOC paint in innovative Twist & Pour packaging. Unlike other paints, FreshAir eliminates the harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that contribute to poor indoor air quality, making homes healthier and fresher.



With 60% of Gen Z consumers prioritizing sustainability and willing to pay more for eco-friendly products, Jewell Paints' Zero-VOC paint caters directly to a new generation of conscious buyers as well. Families with young children and pets, as well as environmentally conscious couples, will find this to be a perfect fit for their homes.



Jewell Paints goes beyond offering the industry-standard low-VOC paints, taking the next bold step by ensuring that FreshAir contains less than 5 grams of VOCs per liter, while low-VOC paints typically allow up to 50 grams per liter.



In line with its commitment to innovation, Jewell Paints introduces the Twist & Pour recyclable packaging, a first in the Indian market in its category. This clever design, with a built-in spout, minimizes spillage and wastage, making the painting process mess-free and convenient for End user and it's also super convenient to store leftover paint. Additionally, the new 2.5-liter pack size has been introduced to address the needs of modern Indian homes, offering flexibility for smaller spaces and preventing unnecessary waste.



Speaking on the launch, Nitin Jain, Founder and Director - Sales, Marketing & Operations at Jewell Paints shared, "One of the key issues with Low-VOC paints is the durability and performance of the paint. Jewell R&D has made sure that the paint is sustainable and durable and that's the reason we are able to give 15 year warranty on FreshAir. The launch of this range is a pivotal moment in our journey, representing our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Indian market. With the launch of FreshAir-India's first Zero-VOC paint, we are not only diversifying our offerings but also responding to the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Our deep-rooted experience in the paints industry and our zeal to innovate allows us to develop products that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.



This launch highlights our dedication to quality, safety, and sustainability, values that have always been close to my heart."



As Jewell Paints continues to innovate and evolve, it is backed by cutting-edge R&D infrastructure and a robust distribution network across 21 states, ensuring that high-quality, eco-friendly solutions like FreshAir are accessible to every household in India. With this launch, Jewell reinforces its vision to revolutionize the Indian paint market, merging luxury, sustainability, and innovation. In a market dominated by outdated norms and limited options, Jewell Paints continues to redefine what's possible creating a healthier, more beautiful future for Indian spaces.



About Jewell Paints



Jewell Paints, founded in 2013 by Mr Jain and Mr Kharakia, was born from a vision to bring international paint quality to Indian homes. Initially importing premium paints, Jewell soon began manufacturing in India using high-quality raw materials sourced from global giants. Known for pioneering India's ultra-luxury paint segment, they introduced innovative products like latex and zero-VOC paints with unique, eco-friendly packaging. With a strong distribution network and a customer-focused approach, Jewell Paints continues to lead in innovation, sustainability, and design, transforming everyday spaces into luxurious experiences.



Company :-PRable Global

User :- Kanika Gulati

Email :...