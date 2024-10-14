England wins 3-1 against Finland in UEFA Nations League Group B2 match

(MENAFN) England secured a 3-1 victory over Finland in their Nations League Group B2 match on Sunday, demonstrating a strong performance throughout the game. The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when midfielder Jack Grealish executed a precise low finish, setting the tone for the match at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.



In the 74th minute, English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold extended the lead with a beautifully curled free kick that found the back of the net. Midfielder Declan Rice added to England's tally in the 84th minute, converting a low cross from Ollie Watkins to make it 3-0. Finland managed to score a consolation goal just three minutes later, with Arttu Hoskonen heading the ball in to bring the final score to 3-1.



In another match within the group, Greece continued their impressive run by achieving their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Republic of Ireland 2-0. Midfielder Takos Bakasetas opened the scoring for Greece shortly after halftime, netting a goal in the 48th minute at Piraeus' Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. Petros Mantalos sealed the win with a goal in the 91st minute, finalizing the score at 2-0.



As it stands, Greece leads the group with 12 points, while England follows closely behind with nine points. The Republic of Ireland is in third place with three points, and Finland sits at the bottom of the group without any points from four matches.

