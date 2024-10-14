Les Entretiens Debuts In India: Visionaries Unite To Discuss Mumbai\'S Transformation To A Global Metropolis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India – October 14th, 2024: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & (IFCCI), in collaboration with the prestigious Les Entretiens, is delighted to present the inaugural Asia edition of Les Entretiens in Mumbai on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at the iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai. This historic event, themed \"Mumbai 2047 – The Rising of a Global Metropolis,\" will be graced by His Excellency Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, among other dignitaries.



Founded in 2003 by Mr. Jérôme Chartier, a former member of the French Parliament and Mayor of Domont (Val-d\'Oise), Les Entretiens brings together thought leaders, top decision-makers, and influential personalities from various sectors. The India edition marks a significant step in fostering Indo-French collaboration, featuring more than 20 prominent figures from both countries, including business leaders, policymakers, and academics.



Co-chaired by Mr. Sumeet Anand, Founder & CEO of IndSight Growth Partners and former IFCCI President, and Ms. Florence Verzelen, Executive VP at Dassault Systèmes, the event will delve into critical discussions surrounding Mumbai\'s transformation into a global metropolis by 2047. Topics of focus will include the city\'s infrastructure, sustainable consumption, education, urban culture, and the future of mobility.



Mr. Jerome Chartier, Founder of Les Entretiens, shared his enthusiasm: \"For twenty years, \"Les Entretiens\" have taken place in France and abroad in locations where human history, in all its forms and subtleties, is ever-present. These places serve as receptacles for moments of sharing and reflection that allow us to engage for the progress of humanity. These moments exist thanks to the galaxy of the friends of Les Entretiens around the world, nourishing the spirit of the Enlightenment through fruitful dialogue with other civilizations. Tirelessly, the community of Les Entretiens works towards the progress of humanity.



This progress must be welcomed and never suffocated by fear or hatred. It is with a strong sense of freedom and meaning that we must accompany its movement. This movement will take place in Mumbai on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Royal Opera House, one of the city\'s most iconic historical venues. With the first (( Les Entretiens de Mumbai )) we are opening, thanks to the perfect organization orchestrated by the French Chamber of Commerce in India, a new chapter of these unique moments of dialogue between civilizations for the progress of humanity. We will project ourselves into 2047, when Mumbai will become one of the largest metropolises in the world, and we will think together about how we must anticipate the emergence of Mumbai2047 starting now.\"



He further adds, \"Thank you to the wonderful French delegation that has agreed to come share their visions and reflections. Thank you to the high-level Indian speakers for welcoming us for this significant moment of sharing intelligence and culture ahead. These first (( Les Entretiens de Mumbai )) are made possible thanks to all the organizations and companies listed on the poster below. Without them, none of this would be possible. We sincerely thank them all for their commitment.\"



\"We are pleased to organise the 1st edition of Les Entretiens de Mumbai/ The Mumbai Interviews 2024 on October 18th 2024, by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in partnership with the prestigious French conference – Les Entretiens. Les Entretiens brings together the leading minds of France to discuss the future through the lens of the philosophy of the Enlightenment. Indian civilisation has contributed to global thought through its ancient traditions and knowledge, a contribution that has continued since our independence in 1947. India\'s ambition of becoming a developed country by 2047 coincides with the 50-year celebration of the Indo-French strategic partnership. With Les Entretiens de Mumbai/ The Mumbai Interviews, we will bring together brilliant minds from India and France to discuss the future of Indian cities, under the theme of \'Mumbai 2047 - The Rise of A Global Metropolis\", quipped Mr Sumeet Anand, Founder & CEO of IndSight Growth Partners and former IFCCI President.



Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI, added, \"\"Les Entretiens coming to Mumbai is a remarkable milestone in Indo-French relations. This prestigious platform will bring together leaders from both countries to engage in thoughtful dialogue on Mumbai\'s future as a global metropolis. We are honoured to host such a significant event and believe the ideas and collaborations that emerge will contribute meaningfully to the growth and transformation of this metropolis.\"



The key sessions will feature engaging discussions on topics such as \"Vision of Mumbai 2047,\" \"Transformative Transport Infrastructure,\" and \"Building a Sports Culture for a Global City.\"



Some of the distinguished attendees and speakers include:



Ms. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Former Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games

Ms. Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, Former French Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Research

Ms. Monique Canto-Sperber, French Philosopher & Current Director, CNRS

Mr. Jean-Jacques Santini, Advisor to Chairman & CEO, BNP Paribas Group

Mr. Vincent Montagne, President & CEO, Media-Participations

Mr. Vincenzo Vinzi, President & Dean, ESSEC Business School and President, Conference des Grandes Ecoles

Mr. Nadir Godrej, Managing Director & Chairman, Godrej Industries Ltd

Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder upGrad & Swades Foundation

Mr. Atul Ruia, Chairman, The Phoenix Mills Ltd

Mr. Bijoy Jain, Architect, Studio Mumbai



Supported by the French Embassy in India and the French Institute in India (IFI), Mumbai – Les Entretiens promises to be an insightful platform where leaders from across sectors will share their perspectives on Mumbai\'s growth trajectory and vision for the future. The knowledge partnerships with Avid Learning and ISEG Foundation, underscores the event\'s commitment to fostering an inclusive dialogue on the urban and cultural evolution of the city.





About IFCCI



Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry belongs to a worldwide network of 124 French Chambers (CCIFI) in 95 countries with over 37,000 companies. One of the most active bilateral chambers in India, the Indo-French Chamber is a not-for-profit association that promotes mutually beneficial trade relations between India & France. We represent a dynamic business platform of over 650 company members and a total network of more than 6,500 individual members. Headquartered in Mumbai, IFCCI has four other offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and one representation in Pune.

