North Korea Already Sending Troops To Join Russia's War Effort - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week will be dedicated to working with partners toward gaining the strength that will ensure the achievement of true peace as reports come in of Russia embedding North Korean with their invasion force in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this in his evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state said Russia is currently expanding its alliance with such regimes as that in North Korea. According to him, this is no longer just about transferring weapons – it is actually about transferring people from North Korea to fight alongside the Russian invasion forces.

Thousands of Northn military training in Russia – ISW

"Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support," Zelensky noted.

He added that "when we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it's not just a list of military equipment”. This is about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, who will be stronger than what Russia can handle, and this is about preventing an even larger war, the president noted.

"True peace can only be achieved through strength, and the entire next week will be dedicated to working with our partners for the sake of such strength, for the sake of true peace. The teams will be working. There will also be work with the leaders. We are counting heavily on timely decision-making," the president said.

Zelensky noted that the teams from Ukraine and partner countries, which have already been briefed on the Victory Plan, keep working on its details.

"The teams of our state and the teams of leaders of our partners who have already been presented with the Victory Plan continue to work out the details – joint steps are needed, and these must be strong steps. There are some additional issues that need to be agreed upon with our partners," the President noted.

Russia spreads fakes about's Victory Plan – StratCom

According to the president, "our partners have all the necessary potential, and it is entirely realistic to strengthen our state's positions, Ukraine's positions, in the way necessary for a just peace."

"And we need to act right now to prevent Russia and its accomplices from adapting to our capabilities," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korean and Ukrainian officials continue to identify North Korean servicemen who are already fighting on Ukrainian soil and also training in Russia for possible future deployment alongside the Russian military.

Photo: President's Office