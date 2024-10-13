عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France's Macron Calls For Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza, Lebanon

France's Macron Calls For Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza, Lebanon


10/13/2024 3:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French President Emmanuel macron discussed the regional situation in the Middle East with the Iraqi premier and Lebanese parliament speaker, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

In a phone call, Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed serious concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to preventing further regional conflict.

Macron also conveyed his solidarity with civilians affected by Israel's recent attacks and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both leaders also pledged to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108774440


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search