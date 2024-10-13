France's Macron Calls For Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza, Lebanon
French President Emmanuel macron discussed the regional
situation in the Middle East with the Iraqi premier and Lebanese
parliament speaker, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.
In a phone call, Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
al-Sudani expressed serious concerns about escalating tensions in
the Middle East, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on
Saturday.
They reaffirmed their shared commitment to preventing further
regional conflict.
Macron also conveyed his solidarity with civilians affected by
Israel's recent attacks and called for an immediate cease-fire in
Gaza and Lebanon.
Both leaders also pledged to strengthen bilateral relations
across all sectors.
