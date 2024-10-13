RG Kar Case: FAIMA Doctors Association Calls For Nationwide Shutdown Of Elective Services At Hospitals From October 14

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) called upon all medical associations and resident doctors across the nation to initiate a boycott of elective services from October 14, 2024. FAIMA made the announced on Sunday, expressing solidarity with doctors in West Bengal who are protesting against rape and murder of a 31- year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college in August.

| Kolkata-based model sparks row with 'inappropriate' attire at Durga puja pandal

“We demand action and safety for all healthcare professionals in West Bengal and throughout the country,” FAIMA said in a post on X.

FAIMA called for a nationwide boycott of elective services at hospitals“to protest against the apathy shown by the West Bengal government towards our colleagues on indefinite hunger strike for a week.” It noted that“our West Bengal colleagues...have protested over 65 days for safer work conditions.”

The organization is calling on medical associations and resident doctors nationwide to join the boycott.

| Kolkata rape: CBI charges accused Roy with 'murder, rape' in chargesheet

Earlier, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged BJP workers and people of West Bengal to join doctors' protest in large numbers. He said that the West Bengal government had promised to fulfill doctors' demands during the meeting with the Chief Minister but have rescinded on it, since.

In a press release, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said,“The West Bengal BJP extends its full support to the Junior Doctor's Front in their agitation against the Mamata Banerjee Govt. The demands made by protesting doctors, in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, is legitimate, and must be fulfilled.”

| Kolkata doctor case: Junior medics begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

"The West Bengal Govt had promised to meet doctors' demands during the meeting with the Chief Minister but have rescinded on it, since,' h said. He further appealed the BJP workers and people of West Bengal to join the doctors' protest.

"I encourage all BJP Karyakartas to join the doctors' protest in large numbers. I also urge the people of West Bengal to be a part of this movement and get heard. We have to protect our doctors and save Bengal from the dark forces, which are helming the affairs of the State at the moment," he added.

| Kolkata rape case: Victim's statue unveiled at RG Kar hospital, sparks row

Around 50 senior doctors and faculty members of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata resigned in solidarity with their junior colleagues, who are on a hunger strike protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the institution's premises in August this year, the FAIMA said.

(With inputs from ANI)