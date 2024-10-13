Top News On Oct 13: New Revelations In Baba Siddique's Murder, Wipro To Consider Bonus Issue, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From new revelations in former Maharashtra and NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder to Wipro to consider bonus issue of shares, here are today's top news.

Big revelations in Baba Siddique's murder: disclose shooters planned to use pepper spray first, but...

A Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Sunday that shooters had planned to use pepper spray before firing shots at former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Meanwhile, a day after the shooting, a Mumbai court remanded one of the two alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody till October 21. READ MORE

Wipro to consider bonus issue of shares; meeting to be conducted on October 17, details here

Wipro Ltd's board of directors is to consider a bonus issue of shares in the upcoming board meeting, which is expected to be conducted on October 17, according to the company's BSE filing on Sunday, October 13. READ MORE

Reliance Industries Q2 results tomorrow: Net EBITDA to O2C biz-5 key things to watch out for

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, 2024. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that its board meeting will be conducted on Monday to consider and approve the quarterly results. READ MORE

Ukraine-Russia War: Diamond worker suicides rise as Surat struggles under western sanctions

Five months after her brother Shailesh's death, Dhabi Bhavuben, 35, is still grappling with the tragic loss. Shailesh, a soft-spoken diamond polisher, worked tirelessly at his small bench in Surat to support his wife and two young children. But mounting financial pressure became too much to bear, as per a report by Nikkei Asia. READ MORE