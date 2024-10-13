Baba Siddique Laid To Rest As Hundreds Bid Tearful Adieu, Murder Sparks Political Storm: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder: Former Maharashtra and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on Saturday, was laid to rest at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honour on Sunday.

Hundreds of people, including politicians and celebrities, attended the last rites of the NCP leader.

On Saturday night, Siddique was waylaid and shot dead by three men at Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. The incident took place just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the killing. However, the Mumbai Police said it will investigate the viral claim.“Further investigation is underway,” the Mumbai Police added.

| Baba Siddique's murder, Lawrence Bishnoi and link to Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim

Police have arrested two alleged assailants , identified as Gurmail Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Kashyap (19), while the third accused is absconding.

Mumbai Police also arrested co-conspirator Pravin Lonkar from Pune, the 28-year-old brother of Shubham Lonkar.

“He is one of the conspirators who, along with Shubham Lonkar, enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot,” police said.

| Live | Baba Siddique last rites: State honour accorded to NCP leader





Baba Siddique murder case: Here's what has happened so farThe Mumbai police presented the two accused – Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap – in the Baba Siddique firing case in Mumbai's Esplanade Court.A Mumbai court sent Gurmail Singh to police custody till October 21 . It ordered a bone ossification test on the other accused, Dharmraj Singh Kashyap, after he claimed he was a minor.Two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered from the two accused arrested so far.Police said the third accused, Shiv Kumar Gautam, was absconding. The fourth accused was identified as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar.One Pravin Lonkar was also arrested in connection with the case on Sunday. According to the police, Pravin Lonkar is the brother of Shubham Lonkar.A Mumbai Crime Branch official said that shooters had planned to use pepper spray before firing shots at former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique through a social media post that went viral on Sunday.Reports claimed that shooters of the NCP leader had received a pistol through a prepaid courier service. The killers were possibly paid in advance and had met in Punjab jai , reports claimed on Sunday. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder in MumbaiBaba Siddique's mortal remains were taken from his residence in Bandra for the state funeral procession on Sunday. His last rites were performed with full state honour at Bada Qabrastan, in Marine Lines.

10. The Congress led the Opposition's attack, demanding a thorough investigation into the ex-MLA's killing. The party said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility for“law and order failure” in the state and resign. Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Opposition for indulging in "petty politics" over the murder. Siddique's party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the murder should not be politicised.

(With inputs from agencies)