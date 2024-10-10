Today In Kuwait's History
Date
10/10/2024 2:08:37 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA)
1920 -- Al-Jahra battle broke out with an attack by 4,000 "Al-Ikhwan" fighters on Al-Qasr Al-Ahmar (the Red Palace) in Al-Jahra oasis. sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's ninth ruler, leads an army of 1,500 men to resist the attackers.
1955 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree imposing the income tax on commercial businesses.
1961 -- The Arab Theatrical Troupe was established under sponsorship of the Ministry of social affairs. It is the first troupe including a Kuwaiti woman.
2010 -- The national jet ski team won seven gold medals, four bronze trophies and four bronze ones in the international tournament held in Arizona, the United States of America.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan with Benin, offering the country KD three million (approx. USD 9.6 million) as a contribution to beef up security along the coast of Kununu city.
2021 -- Kuwait jet ski team won three gold medals in the second round of the international tournament 2021 held in Arizona, the US.
2023 -- The UNGA elected Kuwait as a new member the Human Rights Council for a period of three years as of January 1st, 2024. (end) gta
