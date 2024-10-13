Muizzu Administration Sliding Towards Dictatorship, Says Ex-President Solih

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Ibrahim H. Shihab/Maldives Republic

Colombo, October 13: The Mohamed Muizzu administration has ignored the will of the people and is heading towards a dictatorship, former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said on Saturday.

Speaking at a Maldivian Party (MDP) titled 'Laamarukazee Gulhun' (Decentralised Union) in Kulhuduffushi city, Solih said the Muizzu administration was consolidating power to rule as a dictatorial government, even as proper democracies call for to listen to the voice of the people and serve attentively.

“These people in power today do not heed what the people say. They are doing everything for their own benefit. Dictatorship is the direction the present administration is heading towards,” he said.

It would be very easy for a president to consolidate power to the President's Office; however, the people would not accept this now and would do everything in their power to oppose such concentration, the former President added.

It is becoming clear now that this administration came to power through lies, hate, and division, Solih said, adding that the Muizzu administration had no vision or foresight as they took over the reins.

In addition, the administration's lies and propaganda have caused significant damage to the Maldives, he stated, noting that the tourism sector had suffered immensely, leading to huge revenue losses for the state. The administration should be held accountable for this, he emphasised.

The MDP's conference on decentralisation is attended by councillors and women's development committees from the three northern provinces.

