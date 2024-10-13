Police Searching For Suspect Wanted On Outstanding Arrest Warrant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community's help in locating a suspect wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

The suspect, 45-year-old Shean McClary, is currently wanted in Virginia pursuant to an arrest warrant and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shean McClary is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24157898

