Kabir Renews IEA Support To Businesspeople

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime for Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir has renewed the caretaker government's support to businesspeople.

He promised support to traders at an introductory meeting with the newly appointed director of the Dried Fruit Packaging and Export Association here on Sunday, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The deputy premier called the activity of dried fruit association essential in strengthening the country's economy, according to the statement.

Kabir said the interim was striving to address the problems of traders.

Separately, the deputy premier met Chamber of Commerce and Investment head Mohammad Younis Momand and some national traders.

The Presidential Palace wrote on X the traders acknowledged progress made by the country's private sector after IEA's takeover.

Kabir pledged all possible cooperation to the businesspeople.

kk/mud