Moderate Fall Weather Forecast Until Wednesday, Dip In Temps Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – Temperatures on Monday are forecast to be near seasonal averages, with most regions in the Kingdom expected to experience mild autumn weather. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively warmer conditions, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, Tuesday and Wednesday will see a continuation of moderate fall weather in most regions, while the eastern desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Winds will continue to be moderate northwesterly.On Thursday, the Kingdom will be affected by a cool air mass, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather will be pleasantly cool in most areas, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low clouds. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: East Amman 29-16C, West Amman 27-14C, northern highlands 25-14C, Sharah highlands 24-13C, desert regions 32-17C, plains 29-16C, Dead Sea 35-23C, and Aqaba 35-23C.