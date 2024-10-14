$12M Deal Inked In Support Of Kajaki Dam

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghan Mili Bank, and Kajaki Electricity Production Company have entered into a assistance agreement worth $12 million.

In a post on X, the power utility announced the agreement was signed by DABS CEO Dr Abdul Bari Omar, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Afghan Mili Bank, DrShakirJalali, and his counterpart from Kajaki Electricity Production Company, BurakAnsal.

According to DABS, Afghan Mili will provide financial support for the Kajaki Dam project through a sale and purchase agreement structured as a Murabaha contract.

This financial support will be extended over a period of five years to bolster the private sector's involvement in the project.

hz/sa/mud