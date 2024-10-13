Mary Kom Inspires Future Boxing Stars At Combined National Talent Hunt

(MENAFN- IANS) Rohtak, Oct 13 (IANS) Indian boxing legend and Olympic medallist Mary Kom made a special visit to SAI National Boxing Academy (NBA), Rohtak and witnessed the semi-final action of REC Combined National Talent Hunt Programme.

The event aims to identify and nurture future boxing talent from across the country. Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, interacted with the participants, offering words of encouragement and advice. The REC National Talent Hunt Programme aimed at growing the beyond the traditional pockets and in the process identifying and nurturing emerging talent that can bring glory to the nation.

The Elite and Youth men and women winners of the multiple talent hunt competitions are participating in this Combined Talent Hunt that is being played from October 6-13 and the winners of the competition will be part of the National camp - an initiative started by BFI for the first time this year and it has received huge response from boxing enthusiasts from across the country. The Elite boxers are competing in 12 weight categories and the Youth in 10. Mary Kom coming to witness the knockout participants is a huge morale booster for these young participants

After the successful completion of the Elite and Youth competitions the Junior and Sub-junior men and women will be vying for the coveted opportunity from October 15-22 and each of them will have 13 and 14 weight categories respectively to compete in.