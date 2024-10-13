Qatari Mountaineer Becomes First Arab Woman To Complete Explorer's Grand Slam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Mountaineer Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al-Thani made history as she posed atop the Castensz Pyramid two days back on October 11, 2024, becoming the first Arab and Qatari to complete the prestigious Explorer's Grand Slam.

"The Explorers Grand Slam is one of the world's most prestigious adventure challenges, involving climbing the highest peak on each continent and skiing to the North and South Poles. Fewer than 75 people in history have completed this incredible feat," she wrote on her social account, adding that she was honoured to be the first Arab woman and Qatari national to achieve this milestone.

Sheikha Asma began her Explorer's Grand Slam journey with Kilimanjaro in 2014, after which she reached the North Pole in 2018, she then conquered the Aconcagua in 2019. In 2021, Sheikha Asma summitted Elbrus and then began the following year with Mount Vinson in January, from where she skied to the South Pole Last Degree. Then in May 2022, she was at the top of her dream destination - the mighty Everest. In June 2022, she conquered Mt Denali, then leaving her one summit away from the Grand Slam.

Writing about her journey so far, Sheikha Asma stated, "A journey that began in 2014 with a dream and a determination to break boundaries. Along the way, I've learned that persistence, no matter how challenging the road, always pays off. Each summit represents a step closer to realizing my potential, but more importantly, it's a testament to staying true to your dreams, even when the path ahead seems impossible."

Sheikha Asma has also successfully summited Mount Lhotse, Kangchenjunga, Mount Ama Dablam, Mount Dhaulagiri, Mount Manaslu, and Labuche Peak.

Sheikha Asma dedicated her most recent victory to every young girl with big dreams, as she encouraged them to keep dreaming big, "there are no limits to what we can achieve if we remain persistent and believe in ourselves. Keep climbing, keep dreaming, and know that the summit is always within reach."