Peacekeepers spokesperson says Israeli assaults on UN force was ‘deliberate’

(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has stated that the recent Israeli assaults on its positions appear to be "deliberate," according to spokesperson Andrea Tenenti in an interview with RT on Friday. Over the past two days, UNIFIL has endured a series of attacks, resulting in injuries to four peacekeepers. Tenenti confirmed that at least three of these were directly attributed to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which targeted critical components of the peacekeeping mission, including communication systems, surveillance cameras, and a watchtower located at the UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon.



One notable incident involved an Israeli Merkava tank firing at the watchtower in Naqoura, injuring Indonesian peacekeepers and prompting widespread international condemnation. Nations such as Indonesia, Russia, Italy, France, Spain, Ireland, Türkiye, and Canada have voiced their outrage over the IDF's actions. The United States also expressed "deep concern" regarding the incident.



When questioned about the nature of the attacks, Tenenti firmly stated that UNIFIL believes they were intentional. He remarked, "Yesterday, three attacks were very much considered… deliberate attacks," describing the situation as "very concerning." This assertion raises significant questions about the safety and operational integrity of the peacekeeping mission in a volatile region.



Additionally, Tenenti noted that prior to the attacks, the Israeli military had requested that UNIFIL withdraw from certain positions in southern Lebanon. However, the peacekeeping force decided to remain, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a UN presence in the area, as mandated by the UN Security Council. "It is important for the UN flag to fly in the area," he asserted, highlighting the mission's commitment to its mandate amid escalating tensions.



The ongoing conflict and increasing hostilities in the region underscore the precarious environment in which UN peacekeepers operate, and these recent incidents could further complicate efforts to stabilize the area.

