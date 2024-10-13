Arsonist carries out riot in Germany

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a man was shot by and taken into custody in the German city of Krefeld after allegedly setting fires at three locations, including an attempt to burn down a movie theater. Local reports indicate that the suspect used incendiary devices, thought to be Molotov cocktails, to ignite a car, an apartment building, and the local Employment Agency office. The first emergency call regarding the fires was received by the fire service at 7:50 PM local time.



After the initial incidents, the suspect reportedly made his way toward Krefeld Central Station and attempted to enter the Cinemaxx theater. According to police reports, officers confronted the suspect in the foyer of the cinema and discharged their weapons to neutralize the threat.



A video circulating on social media depicts officers storming the cinema, with the sounds of screams preceding the gunfire. Fortunately, the suspect survived the shooting and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties resulting from the fires.



Authorities believe that the arsonist acted alone and have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Nevertheless, the incident has prompted increased security measures throughout Krefeld. The area surrounding the cinema has been cordoned off, with a significant police presence remaining on the scene late into the evening. However, the nearby train station was not put on lockdown.



Local officials, including Krefeld's mayor, Frank Meyer, have arrived at the site to oversee the situation. The investigation into the suspect's motives is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of the community in the aftermath of this alarming event.

