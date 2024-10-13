WUF Returns To Africa For First Time Since Its Inauguration 20 Years Ago

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat programme, announced the details of Egypt's hosting of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), at a press on Sunday at the headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, in the presence of Prime Mostafa Madbouly.





Rossbach expressed her sincere gratitude to the Government of Egypt for hosting the World Urban Forum and for its commitment to sustainable urban development.





She stated:“After years of attending the World Urban Forum as a participant, she is now honoured to lead this edition of the conference. She added that the WUF12 represents a new chapter, not only for her personally but for everyone working together to address the new challenges and opportunities facing cities and communities.





She continued, stating that this edition of the forum is expected to attract at least 20,000 participants, with over 13,000 already registered from 172 countries this year. She highlighted that the WUF12 is returning to the African continent after more than 20 years since the first forum was held in Nairobi in 2002.





Rossbach pointed out that Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the world, including Cairo, and the challenges and opportunities faced here reflect those seen globally.





Rossbach noted that Africa's population is expected to nearly double over the next thirty years, with six major cities projected to have more than 10 million inhabitants by 2035. In addition to Cairo, the cities of Luanda, Dar es Salaam, Kinshasa, Lagos, and the Greater Johannesburg area will become some of the largest urban centres in the world, according to the“African Cities 2035” report published by the Economist Intelligence Unit.





During her speech, she stated,“Cairo, with its rich history and rapid urban population growth, is the ideal host for the twelfth edition, as it embodies both the challenges and the opportunities for achieving sustainable urbanization.”





She emphasized that this year's theme,“Everything Starts Locally: Working Together for Sustainable Cities and Communities,” highlights that solutions must begin where people live, work, and build their lives.





She further highlighted that at the heart of the WUF12 lies the goal of accelerating the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With less than five years remaining until 2030, we are approaching the end of the implementation of these goals by bringing discussions closer to local realities.





Rossbach explained that the forum's program is designed to focus on actionable solutions, allowing for an in-depth exploration of the complexities of urban development while ensuring that each participant finds the ideas and networks needed to establish essential partnerships. She noted that one of the key events will be the“WUF Dialogues,” where these high-level discussions will shape the future policy agenda and actions, exploring urgent issues through the lens of“home” and local work.





Rossbach announced the confirmed participation of 59 ministers and deputy ministers, with more expected to join in the coming days. She emphasized the importance of this engagement as a crucial element that reflects the commitment of national governments to directly address urban issues.





She added:“We have 156 speakers, including prominent figures such as Yasmin Lari and Carlos Moreno. Stakeholders have always been at the heart of the forum.” She noted that this year, they received over 1,100 requests for partner-led events, with 554 of them approved. This diversity ensures that partners can share their innovative ideas and success stories.





She stated that the urban exhibition at the forum is one of the key events, with 170 exhibitors confirmed. The exhibition will showcase the latest innovations in housing, transportation, energy, waste management, public spaces, and more.





She said:“Our focus at the forum is not only on discussions but also on actions. We will be issuing three concluding documents: the Forum Report, the Key Messages, and the Forum Perspectives. These documents will serve as a roadmap to guide our actions in the months and years ahead.”