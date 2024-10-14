Actor Bala Arrested For 'Insulting' Ex-Wife, Causing Emotional Distress To Minor Daughter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam and Tamil cinema Bala has been arrested by the Kadavanthra today on October 14, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and under juvenile justice laws, as per a PTI report.

Police said the charges include defamation via social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children, the report added. Bala is expected to be produced before a court soon, police said.

The accusations were made in a complaint filed by his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh, who alleged that Bala insulted her on social platforms and posted videos that emotionally harmed the couple's daughter, local news platform Onmanorama reported.

The Onmanorama report added that Bala and his manager Rajesh were arrested from the actor's Kochi flat.

In posts on social media, Bala has claimed that Suresh was keeping him from visiting their daughter, but the minor later shared a video on Instagram detailing the emotional harm she and her mother experienced due to the actor's behaviour.

This is a developing story; updates are awaited...