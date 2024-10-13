GITEX Global 2024: Juniper Networks Delivers Tangible Business Results with Industry-leading AI-Native Networking Platform

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) DUBAI, UAE, October 10, 2024 – Juniper Networks®, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2024. At the world’s largest tech and AI event exploring the future AI economy, Juniper will demonstrate how organisations can leverage the industry's first AI-Native Networking to build smarter, more efficient networks. To assure the best operator and end-user experiences, Juniper’s solutions consistently enable critical connections across sectors such as education, public services, healthcare, retail and secure banking.



The market for AI moves rapidly. Within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone, AI is estimated to create a real value of up to US $150 billion across all sectors of their economies. Generative AI has quickly transitioned from R&D to a boardroom imperative across industries. This drives increased investment in IT infrastructure, particularly the fast, flexible data centre networks required for AI training and inference. Customers need to have confidence that, regardless of the scale or complexity, their connectivity will function seamlessly and securely, reducing the risk of human error and enabling an optimised, personalised experience for every user.



“Juniper’s AI-Native Network Platform provides the assurance that every connection is reliable, measurable and secure for any device, user, application, or asset in the cloud-first open eco-system. At GITEX Global 2024 Juniper will showcase how our solutions meet customer demands, positioning us as a leader in delivering future-ready, high-performance networks designed for AI-driven business environments.”

- Yarob Sakhnini, Vice President, Emerging Markets, EMEA at Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks media spokespeople will be available at GITEX Global 2024 to discuss the significant operational and business benefits that the company's innovative solutions and services can provide to organisations in the Middle East and beyond. Join them at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 14th to 18th in H5, H5-B30.





Juniper Highlights at GITEX Global 2024:



Networks are experiencing tremendous and ever-growing pressure from digital transformation to AI initiatives to user and device growth. With limited IT budgets and skills, the combination of complexity and unpredictability of traditional networks is a growing liability. Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to fully harness the power of AI. From real-time fault isolation to proactive anomaly detection and self-driving corrective actions, it provides campus, branch, data center and WAN operations with next-level predictability, reliability, and security.

• Elevated networking performance with Wi-Fi 7

The Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform has been enhanced to enable customers and partners take full advantage of the emerging 802.11be amendment ( Wi-Fi 7 ), which brings higher throughput, lower latency, extended range and greater reliability than previous Wi-Fi versions. By combining new Juniper Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and high-power campus EX Series Switches with Juniper’s award-winning Mist AI™ and cloud-native networking and security services, Juniper’s market-leading wired and wireless Local Area Networking (LAN) access solution maximises the potential of Wi-Fi 7 while enabling a seamless, cost-effective and more sustainable transition to the latest wireless technology.



• Intent-based networking and AIOps for application assurance in the data centre

Juniper will demonstrate the newest enhancements to its data centre assurance capabilities, driving exceptional user experiences through increased network visibility, analysis and automation. The Juniper data centre networking solution, which is the most-flexible-to-design and easiest-to-manage, now incorporates new cloud-hosted services that leverage AI for networking to deliver enhanced insights into application behaviours, both traditional and emerging AI workloads, for ongoing optimisation and rapid troubleshooting. In addition, Juniper has added new capabilities for analysing and validating data centre operations plus even richer telemetry data which, alongside other data centre assurance capabilities, help to reduce deployment times by up to 85 percent and cut OPEX costs by up to 90 percent in some instances.



• Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration

Juniper’s unique Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration seeks to streamline and accelerate each stage of adoption of the company’s AI-Native Networking Platform. With this comprehensive framework, which includes free education to quickly ramp knowledge and skills with limited resources, exclusive trial offers to easily validate the benefits of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform solutions, flexible subscription models to simplify procurement and innovative support services to expedite deployment and enable optimised ongoing performance, customers and partners can build trust in AI and the cloud and accelerate time-to-value for Juniper’s entire secure networking portfolio, from campus and branch to data centre and wide-area networking (WAN).



• Enhanced Network Security with AI-Native Secure Edge Solution

Network and content security is crucial for organizations in the digital era, but traditional solutions often fall short, becoming complex, costly and ineffective against evolving complex threats. Reliance on separate products creates silos that hinder security posture, network performance and productivity. Juniper created the Secure AI-Native Edge solution to address these challenges by simplifying and integrating security and network operations across all domains, ultimately reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).



The Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge provides secure, reliable access to network resources and applications. In addition, it uniquely brings SD-WAN (i.e. WAN assurance ), security (i.e. security assurance) and NAC (i.e. access assurance ), under a common cloud and Mist AI engine. This paves the way for customers and partners interested in deploying and managing simple, seamless and secure Universal ZTNA (uZTNA) deployments in the future.



About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( ) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .



Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.





MENAFN13102024005513012199ID1108774086