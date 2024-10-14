Baba Siddique News: Sidhu Moosewala's Murder To Firing Outside Salman Khan House -5 Crimes Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The murder of Baba Siddique has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai has confirmed that the three shooters involved in Siddique's killing on Friday night were linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi – currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail of Gujarat.

Siddique's murder is one of the many high-profile crimes linked to Bishnoi gang. The other cases linked to the gang include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi Sidhu Moosewala , the April 2024 firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house and the September 2024 firing at the house in Canada of musician AP Dhillon , to name a few

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi, 31, is the son of an agriculturist from the Dhattaranwali village in Ferozepur district in Punjab. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, whose members live in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan.

After Class 12th, Lawrence shifted to Chandigarh in 2010 to pursue a college education. In DAV College, he joined student politics and became president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) between 2011 and 2012.

The first FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi was for an attempt to murder, followed by another FIR for trespass in April 2010. In February 2011, a case of assault and robbery of a cell phone was registered against him.

Today, Bishnoi faces charges of murder, robbery, extortion, and others. Most of these cases are registered in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

These activities have brought the Bishnoi gang under law enforcement radar, leading to arrests of its members, including Lawrence Bishnoi himself. And despite being in jail, Bishnoi continues to run his operations through his associates. Some of the notable crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang include: