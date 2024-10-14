Shraddha Kapoor: My Fashion Journey Has Been One Of Exploration And Refinement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of Bollywood's most loved stars, said since her debut in 2010 with“Teen Patti”, her journey has been one of“exploration and refinement”.

“Since my debut, my fashion journey has been one of exploration and refinement. Initially, I experimented with various styles to discover what suited me best. Over time, I've developed a more defined sense of style, opting for outfits that reflect my personality and the roles I portray,” Shraddha, who walked as the showstopper for label Kalki, told IANS.

The actress, who has outnumbered several personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few, with her Instagram following of over 93.6 million, learnt to balance between traditional and contemporary looks.

“I've learned to embrace both traditional and contemporary looks, adapting my wardrobe to mirror my personal and professional growth,” she said.

For Shraddha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, fashion is a blend of“simplicity and sophistication”.

“I would describe my fashion sense as a fusion of simplicity and sophistication. I gravitate towards minimalist designs that make a statement through subtle details. Comfort is essential to me, but I also enjoy experimenting with different styles to keep my look fresh and versatile,” she said.

The actress agrees that working in films made has an impact on her choices on what she wears.

“Absolutely, my film roles have influenced my fashion choices. Each character I portray offers a new perspective on style, and I often incorporate elements from my roles into my personal wardrobe.”

Being in the public eye has made Shraddha more conscious of her fashion statements, encouraging her to“select outfits that resonate with my audience and reflect my evolving image.”

Ever since her debut in 2010, Shraddha has worked in blockbusters such as“Baaghi,”“Aashiqui 2”,“Ek Villain”,“Haider,”“Chhichhore,”“Stree” franchise and“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” to name a few.

The actress stressed that films have a significant impact on beauty and fashion trends.

“Audiences often look to cinema for inspiration, and the styles showcased on screen can influence mainstream fashion. For instance, a particular outfit or hairstyle from a movie might become a popular trend,” said the actress.

She shared:“As actors, we have the opportunity to collaborate with designers and stylists to create looks that not only enhance our characters but also inspire viewers.”

The actress sauntered the catwalk for the label Kalki for their collection titled Mushk, which featured exquisite pieces designed for weddings and celebrations. The collection includes embroidered jackets, wide-legged pants, and new-age lehengas, all in a soft palette of antique golds, champagnes, and dusky pinks.

Shraddha's outfit, a stunning blush pink lehenga with intricate Banarasi detailing, took over 350 hours of dedicated craftsmanship.

Asked what makes the outfit from the label a perfect fit for you, Shraddha said:“KALKI designs resonate with my personal style, which embraces both elegance and contemporary flair. Their collections seamlessly blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern sensibilities, allowing me to showcase my cultural roots while staying fashion-forward.