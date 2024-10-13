Bayt.com and Oracle Come Together to Enhance the Recruitment Experience

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) MENA, 07 October 2024: Bayt.com, a leading job portal with over 52 million job seekers across the Middle East and North Africa region and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its collaboration with Oracle to elevate the experience for both employers and job seekers. Bayt.com's integration with Oracle enables employers to quickly and easily publish their job openings – created with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting – on the Baytplatform to access to a broader pool of talent and help ensure they reach a diverse and highly qualified audience.

Employers using Oracle Recruiting now benefit from a streamlined recruitment process that eliminates the need for repetitive data entry and minimizes the risk of application drop-offs by job seekers. Candidates can use their existing BaytCVs to apply for opportunities directly, without needing to re-enter information or leave the platform, saving valuable time in the application process. With Bayt.com's reach and Oracle’s robust infrastructure, organizations can efficiently connect with candidates, enhancing the speed and success of their hiring efforts.

Another key feature of this collaboration is the integration of Bayt.com’s Evalufy, an advanced applicant video assessment tool with AI-powered transcription and translation capabilities. This tool is now available to Oracle Recruiting users, enabling employers to assess candidates more effectively, reduce time-to-hire, and help ensure a better match between candidates and job requirements.

Akram Assaf, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Bayt.com, said, "Our collaboration with Oracle underscores our commitment to enhancing the recruitment ecosystem in the Middle East. Leveraging Oracle Recruiting not only amplifies our capacity to connect employers with their ideal candidates, but reaffirms our commitment to stand at the forefront of recruitment innovation. This collaboration ultimately underscores a shared dedication to leveraging technology in fostering more efficient, accessible, and engaging recruitment experiences.”

The collaboration between Baytand Oracle introduces a series of benefits aimed at streamlining the recruitment process for both job seekers and employers. Job seekers can now enjoy a near-seamless application process through Bayt.com, enhancing the efficiency of application completion due to its simplicity and ease of use. This highlights Bayt.com's commitment to enhancing the job seeker experience and providing tools that empower them to build a lifestyle of their choice. Employers, on the other hand, are poised to benefit from unparalleled access to an extensive database of over 52 million professionals across the Middle East. This access not only expands their talent pools, but it also increases the visibility and diversity of potential candidates.

“Our collaboration with Baytfurther highlights the commitment of both entities to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the global workforce. Employers can now benefit from a near-seamless job posting process and automatic status updates, helping ensure a smooth experience for both recruiters and candidates,” said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president of HCM product development at Oracle. “The easy apply application process enriches the job seeker experience, helping them remain engaged and well-informed throughout their application journey."

Bayt.com's collaboration with Oracle Recruiting exemplifies a shared vision of leveraging technology to simplify the hiring process, expand access to quality talent, and elevate the overall candidate experience. As this partnership continues to evolve, Baytand Oracle are set to redefine talent acquisition dynamics, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and engagement in the competitive job market.





MENAFN13102024003710014708ID1108773807