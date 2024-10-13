Fourth Edition Of UEFA Nations League Starts Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League is underway, with
the league phase games being played in autumn 2024, Azernews
reports, citing the UEFA's official website.
The finals will be staged by one of the four nations that
qualify and are set to take place in June 2025. The league phase
draw was held in Paris on 8 February 2024
Which sides are meeting in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations
League?
League A
Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland
Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel
Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia
League B
Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia
Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece
Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye
League C
Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia
Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania*
Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus
Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia
League D
Group D1: Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra
What changes have been made for the 2024/25 Nations
League?
The UEFA Nations League has been expanded with a new knockout
round to be played in March 2025, thereby creating continuity
between the group phase ending in November and the finals played in
June.
The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in
home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties
qualifying for the Final Four.
The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically
relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked
fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League
D.
The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two
group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A,
B, and C respectively.
The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League
B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up
of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation
play-off.
There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked
fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from
League D.
The expansion of the UEFA Nations League into the International
Match Calendar window of March will only concern a selected number
of teams and the remaining teams will already be available to start
the European Qualifiers.
