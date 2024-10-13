Pyongyang Warns Seoul Over Three-Time Airspace Violation With Uavs
Date
10/13/2024 5:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
North Korea on Sunday warned that South Korea will face a
"horrible disaster" if the latter's drones are flown again over
Pyongyang, according to Turkiye's Anadolu.
The fresh warning, another indication of heightened tensions
between the two arch-rivals, was thrown by Kim Yo-jong, the
influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to
state-run North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim's remarks came just a day after North Korea floated
trash-filled balloons toward South Korea, claiming Seoul had sent
unmanned drones over Pyongyang three times this month.
"We have no concern about who is the main force provoking the
recent drone incident and its performers," she was quoted as saying
in a statement. "We will take a strong corresponding retaliatory
action."
On Friday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry claimed that South
Korean drones carrying leaflets were detected in the night skies
over Pyongyang during the last two weeks.
It threatened to respond with force if such flights occur
again.
South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun initially rejected
Pyongyang's claim but the Joint Chiefs of Staff later said it could
not confirm whether North Korea's assertion was true.
MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108773779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.