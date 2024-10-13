Hezbollah reveals its fighters conducted strike targeting the "7200" military base

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Lebanese Hezbollah revealed that its fighters conducted a significant strike on Saturday morning, targeting the "7200" military base located south of Haifa, Israel. The group utilized advanced missiles to specifically hit an explosives factory situated within the base, underscoring their ongoing military capabilities.



Brigadier General Hassan Jouni, a military and strategic expert, commented on the implications of this attack, suggesting that the successful strike on the "7200" base serves as a clear indication of Hezbollah's missile proficiency. He pointed out that this development challenges Israel's assertions regarding the destruction of Hezbollah's rocket capabilities. According to Jouni, the attack demonstrates the inadequacies in Israel's defense, surveillance, and monitoring systems, particularly in protecting vital areas like Haifa.



Israel had previously claimed to have neutralized Hezbollah's ability to launch rockets, yet the recent incident underscores that the group still possesses operational rockets capable of reaching critical targets. Brigadier General Jouni characterized Hezbollah's action as a bold maneuver, particularly given the nature of the target—an explosives factory. He posited that this act represents a shift in the regional deterrence dynamics, emphasizing that Hezbollah aims to redefine the deterrent equation between itself and Israel.



The expert explained that Hezbollah's messaging is clear: the group seeks to establish that Haifa is a legitimate target, in contrast to Israel's narrative that portrays Beirut as the primary target. This shift in focus is significant, as it alters the parameters of their conflict, with Hezbollah asserting that attacks on Haifa should be seen as equivalent to strikes against its own territory.



When discussing the types of rockets employed in the attack, Brigadier General Jouni acknowledged the difficulty in precisely identifying them, noting that Hezbollah has access to a range of missiles, many of which have symbolic designations. He emphasized that these are strategic missiles, designed for accuracy and effectiveness in hitting their intended targets.



Overall, the attack on the "7200" military base not only highlights Hezbollah's enduring military capabilities but also raises critical questions about the efficacy of Israeli defenses and the broader implications for the balance of power in the region. The evolving dynamics of deterrence in this conflict will likely have far-reaching consequences for both sides.

