(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, released a statement on Saturday expressing serious concern about a draft law pertaining to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This legislation is currently being debated in the Israeli Knesset, and the EU has called on Israeli officials to guarantee that can continue its essential work as outlined by the UN General Assembly.



Borrell warned that if this draft law is enacted, it could have grave consequences, severely limiting UNRWA's capacity to deliver crucial services to millions of Palestinian refugees. The agency not only provides vital humanitarian assistance but also plays a fundamental role in regional stability. Its operations are seen as pivotal in creating the necessary conditions for a credible two-state solution, which is vital for achieving enduring peace in the area.



The statement from the EU underscores the critical nature of UNRWA's mission in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Palestinian refugees. It highlights the importance of allowing the agency to function freely without interference. The EU's appeal points to broader concerns regarding how legislative changes could adversely affect humanitarian initiatives and hinder the search for a fair resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



As the discussions in the Knesset progress, the international community is paying close attention, aware that any negative developments regarding UNRWA could further complicate efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region. The situation remains dynamic, and the implications of the proposed legislation are being closely watched by stakeholders invested in the humanitarian landscape and political resolution in the area.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108773747