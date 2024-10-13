Longines Hathab: Cherif Shines In Big Tour As Al Qadi Secures Open Class Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champion Cyrine Cherif captured top honours in Big Tour astride Triple T Calamando Blue and secured third place in the same event with Van Gallettana Z, as the second leg of the Longines Hathab - Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's Indoor Arena, yesterday.

Cherif and her eight-year-old gelding dominated the 145cm Big Tour class, securing the victory at 57.97 seconds flawlessly to win a grand prize of QR33,000.

She then steered the 10-year-old mare Van Gallettana Z to her second podium spot of the day with a time of 59.5 seconds, but the 32-year-old French rider received four penalties during her routine.

Her second podium spot also added QR18,000 to her prize purse.

In second place was seasoned Qatari rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi, who completed the course in 58.36 seconds on Stella, an eight-year-old bay mare.

Al Qadi also made four faults while competing as he settled for a prize of QR26,500.

Dexter, ridden by Nasser Al Ghazali, came fourth after completing the task in 59.50 seconds, while Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani and his bay stallion Emiro Delle Sementarecce rounded up the top five following a routine that was compled in 61.51 seconds.

The Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan, H E Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Al Hanzab, crowned the winners of the Big Tour.

Earlier, in the 120cm Open Class, Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi and his bay mare Chanel D'Altenbach clocked the fastest rounds of 36.59 and 15.96 seconds respectively to secure the victory. The win also made him richer by QR6,250.

Hussain Saeed Haidan, who rode dark brown stallion D Saucedo, finished second after clocking 34.76 and 16.25 seconds in his two rounds.

He won QR5,000 in prize money.

The third podium place went to Jaber Rashid Al Amri, who finished in 39.92 and 17.09 seconds respectively in the two rounds with grey stallion Canavaro De Muze (E.T.). He was rewarded with QR3,750.

Longines Hathab Tournament Director Faisal Al Kahla honoured the Open Class winners.