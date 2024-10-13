Egypt Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Authority In Meeting With Fatah Delegation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed support for Palestinian authority as he met with a delegation from the Fatah movement on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Mahmoud Aloul Fatah's deputy chairperson; Rawhi Fattouh, chairman of the Palestinian National Council; and Azzam al-Ahmad, Executive Committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Central Committee member of Fatah, Azzam Al-Ahmad.

During the meeting, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for the Palestinian Authority and its rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their land, according to a statement released by Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's efforts to secure the release of prisoners and detainees and to establish a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Egypt has been engaged in talks with various parties to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The country is also actively working to secure international recognition for a Palestinian state.

“Egypt is committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the Gaza Strip in light of the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation forces,” Abdelatty said.

He also stressed the importance of confronting attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip, emphasising the unity of Palestinian land.

Abdelatty called for unity within the Palestinian ranks, emphasising the importance of strengthening the Palestinian Authority to ensure that the Palestinian people's aspirations and hopes are realised.



