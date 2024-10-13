Two Azerbaijani Boxers Started European Championship With Victory
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European championship among boxers under 23 (U-23) has
started in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, 2
members of the Azerbaijan national team won on the first day of the
competition in which 327 athletes from 35 countries
participated.
Ruslan Gadirov (60 kilograms) faced Georgios Georgantsas
(Greece) in the 1/16 finals. Our boxer, who was superior in all 3
rounds, defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 (30:26, 30:26,
30:26, 29:27, 30:26). He will fight Stefan Samovic (Serbia) in the
1/8 finals.
Ilgar Salahov continued the success of Gadyrov. The member of
the national team fighting at 67 kilograms won against Croatian
Goran Miocic with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28,
29:28). Salahov will clarify his relationship with Safi Abo Shaban
(Israel) in the 1/8 finals.
Both our boxers will have their second match on October 13.
Azerbaijan went to the championship with 13 boxers.
