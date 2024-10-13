Qatar Takes A Leap Into The Future With GIS Technologies At 'Qatar GIS Of The Future' Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ideal Solutions, in partnership with MAXAR Technologies, hosted the inaugural 'Qatar GIS of the Future' event, marking a key milestone in advancing Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) in Qatar. The event brought together GIS experts, leaders, and representatives for a day of presentations, panel discussions, and networking, exploring the transformative role of GIS across sectors.

Held in Doha, the event showcased cutting-edge GIS advancements, with MAXAR Technologies-a leader in satellite imagery and remote sensing-as a key partner. MAXAR's presentations highlighted the latest innovations in satellite technology, drawing keen interest from attendees eager to learn how high-resolution imagery and data can enhance decision-making and operations in Qatar. Strategic partners like Urbi also took part, presenting geo-platform solutions that address business challenges related to mapping, navigation, and spatial analysis.

Ideal Solutions unveiled its groundbreaking solutions, including iEYE, a smart AI-driven fleet management system, and iGeoVis, a versatile GIS visualization platform. These innovations demonstrated how advanced geospatial applications can enhance the efficiency of government operations and infrastructure development. Supporting smart city initiatives, transportation, and resource management, Ideal Solutions' offerings align with Qatar's Vision 2030 goals, positioning the company as a key player in the nation's future.

The event attracted key government entities such as CGIS, PWA, MOT, QU, QAF, and NCC, whose representatives discussed the evolving GIS landscape and its applications in the state. The lively panel discussion featured insights from partners, examining trends and predicting the future of geospatial technology in Qatar, emphasizing collaboration as a driver of innovation across industries from public safety to environmental management.

'Qatar GIS of the Future' was not just about showcasing new technologies; it aimed to deepen understanding of how GIS is transforming industries and driving the nation forward. Ideal Solutions and MAXAR demonstrated their commitment to innovation and collaboration, ensuring Qatar remains at the forefront of technological advancements and smart infrastructure development.