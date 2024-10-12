Hazy, Slightly Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight
Date
10/12/2024 2:00:16 PM
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be some clouds, hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.
Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places later.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 6 feet.
