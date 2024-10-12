Indian Traditions Need To Be Protected Through Religious Deeds: RSS Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Veteran RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi said on Saturday that India's glorious traditions need to be protected through religion and noble deeds by eliminating the demonic powers in the form of incompetent, inappropriate and unrighteous Ravana.

"We all follow the same culture. Those considering themselves as Hindus who are spread across the world basically are Hindus from India,” said Bhaiyaji Joshi while addressing the Vijayadashmi Utsav programme in Jhotwara.

He also performed Shastra Pooja while Paralympics medal winner Mona Agarwal was also present on the occasion.

The former RSS General Secretary added: "We are forgetting our own language, we should learn reading and writing English however we should feel pride in speaking our native language. Israel still does all its diplomatic and official work in the Hebrew language.”

Discussing civil discipline, Joshi said that when Indians go abroad, they maintain cleanliness and similarly the conduct of the people should be the same in India also.

He further said that the young generation should inculcate the values of saints and great men and follow the traditions of ancient India to save themselves from bad habits.

"Today, many young people roam around wearing t-shirts with slogans like 'My father is my ATM'. Treating a father like an ATM cannot be Indian culture. We will have to further enrich our family values,” he added.

Emphasising adopting Swadeshi in life, he said that people should buy the goods manufactured in India.

"The goods of our country may be of a lower quality but we should develop the feeling of Swadeshi by considering them to be our own. We should not limit ourselves to only foreign goods, but we should move forward with a sense of self in our mind towards our culture, tradition and beliefs. We have to create a generation dedicated to India by using our intelligence and abilities," said Joshi.

He said that following the values arising from Indian thinking is 'our' lifestyle.

“India will remain India when the common people will protect it with mutual cooperation, sacrifice and dedication. 'Sarvajan Hitaye Sarvajan Sukhaye', it is India's duty to present such an ideal to the world,” he said.

He said that believing in caste based on birth, developing a sense of high and low on that basis, discrimination, and following a deformity like untouchability have become evil practices.

“Till the time society is not free from such things, how will India stand as an organised power? All of us who worship organised power, leaving behind the narrowness of the boundaries of the state, diversity of language, caste, and community, will have to strengthen the feeling of Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhay, which Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji said,” the RSS leader informed.

He added that traditionally the Indians have been worshipping nature.

“We also consider nature as our god, that is why we worship rivers, trees, plants, animals, birds, and even the land. We do aarti of rivers. The common Hindu who does all this also pollutes it. People are carrying this demonic attitude, this has to be stopped. Nature has its own power. Saluting nature should not be limited to rituals. This has to be taken forward and brought to the level of the conduct so that the world gets free from pollution and so India will also be free from pollution,” he said.