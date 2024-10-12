ASCO Acquires News Handysize Vessel To Expand Operations Beyond Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan Caspian Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) has purchased a second "Handysize" dry cargo ship, named Murovdag, to enhance its international shipping activities, according to Azernews .

This follows the of its first Handysize vessel, Khojaly, earlier this year in May.

The purchase was financed through proceeds from bonds issued by ASCO, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its fleet. Like Khojaly, Murovdag has a deadweight of 38,000 tons, with a length of 179.9 meters, a width of 30 meters, and a side height of 15 meters. Its shallow draft of 10.47 meters allows it to access a variety of shallow water ports, adding operational versatility. Additionally, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

Built in Japan in 2020, Murovdag adheres to international environmental standards, boasts fuel efficiency, and is equipped with advanced safety systems. With its unlimited operational range, the ship's maiden voyage will begin from China, transporting cargo to Ecuador and then to Colombia, where it is expected to arrive in December.