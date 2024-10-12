ASCO Acquires News Handysize Vessel To Expand Operations Beyond Caspian Sea
Date
10/12/2024 10:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan Caspian shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO)
has purchased a second "Handysize" dry cargo ship, named
Murovdag, to enhance its international shipping
activities, according to Azernews .
This follows the Acquisition of its first Handysize
vessel, Khojaly, earlier this year in May.
The purchase was financed through proceeds from bonds issued by
ASCO, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its fleet.
Like Khojaly, Murovdag has a deadweight of 38,000
tons, with a length of 179.9 meters, a width of 30 meters, and a
side height of 15 meters. Its shallow draft of 10.47 meters allows
it to access a variety of shallow water ports, adding operational
versatility. Additionally, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of
15.7 knots.
Built in Japan in 2020, Murovdag adheres to
international environmental standards, boasts fuel efficiency, and
is equipped with advanced safety systems. With its unlimited
operational range, the ship's maiden voyage will begin from China,
transporting cargo to Ecuador and then to Colombia, where it is
expected to arrive in December.
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.