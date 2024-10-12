عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASCO Acquires News Handysize Vessel To Expand Operations Beyond Caspian Sea


10/12/2024 10:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan Caspian shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) has purchased a second "Handysize" dry cargo ship, named Murovdag, to enhance its international shipping activities, according to Azernews .

This follows the Acquisition of its first Handysize vessel, Khojaly, earlier this year in May.

The purchase was financed through proceeds from bonds issued by ASCO, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its fleet. Like Khojaly, Murovdag has a deadweight of 38,000 tons, with a length of 179.9 meters, a width of 30 meters, and a side height of 15 meters. Its shallow draft of 10.47 meters allows it to access a variety of shallow water ports, adding operational versatility. Additionally, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

Built in Japan in 2020, Murovdag adheres to international environmental standards, boasts fuel efficiency, and is equipped with advanced safety systems. With its unlimited operational range, the ship's maiden voyage will begin from China, transporting cargo to Ecuador and then to Colombia, where it is expected to arrive in December.

MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772587


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search