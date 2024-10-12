Ukraine Expects Feedback From Partners On Victory Plan ASAP Zelensky's Office Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities are expecting to hear feedback from partners regarding the Victory Plan as soon as possible and in the shape of concrete steps.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, spoke of this on national television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I believe it would be unrealistic if we received an answer instantly because we need a very specific answer, and any specifics take time. Of course, we expect feedback as soon as possible, feedback in the form of concrete steps," Yermak said.

Answering questions about the Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pitching to key partners in Europe, the head of the President's Office said that in all these European capitals, rather deep conversations took place, filled with real content.

"Our partners are very deeply aware of the situation, they understand everything. They understand what this Victory Plan is for. The Victory Plan is about creating conditions for us to really move forward on ending the war on terms that would be acceptable to Ukraine, first of all... I hope the next steps from our partners will best demonstrate their support for the plan," Yermak said.

Answering the question of how confident the bipartisan support for Ukraine remains in the USA, he said the Ukrainian delegation, after a series of meetings held in the White House, Senate, and House, as well as with both presidential candidates – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - returned with the confidence that the support, first of all, of the U.S. people remains at a really high level.

According to the official, the Ukrainian authorities are in close contact with the Joe Biden administration, with which the Ukrainian authorities have developed very good relations, including between the two presidents and with the election teams of both candidates for U.S. presidency.

"American elections are for the American people. But it is critical for us that both candidates and their teams clearly understand what is happening, what kind of war it is, what the situation, is and be really briefed online. This work is underway. Let's wait until November, not much time's left. But it seems to me personally that the support from the USA will be at the same level," believes the head of the President's Office.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to the leaders of the leading European nations, stating that joint efforts should be taken in the coming months.