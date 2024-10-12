Violent Clashes Erupt Between Hezbollah, Israeli Army In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 12 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance, the military wing of Hezbollah, has been engaged in violent clashes with the Israeli in southwestern Lebanon since Saturday morning, according to Hezbollah and Lebanese military sources.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said Israeli infantry forces attempted to infiltrate the eastern edge of al-Dhahira village under the cover of artillery fire Saturday morning.

"The infiltrating force collided with ambushes by Hezbollah elements, and clashes took place between the two parties, during which various types of machine guns, artillery shells, and rockets were used," said the sources.

For its part, Hezbollah said in several separate statements that the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device and fired at an Israeli force trying to enter al-Dhahira.

"The Islamic Resistance fighters also targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Balida in the central sector and bombarded the Israeli city of Tiberias with a batch of surface-to-surface missiles," added the statement.

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room said in a statement that Israel is using homes of settlers in northern occupied Palestine as gathering centres for its officers and soldiers to manage the aggression against Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These homes and military bases are legitimate targets for the Islamic Resistance's missile and air force," said the statement, noting that "the settlements in northern occupied Palestine will remain free of settlers until the war on Gaza and Lebanon stops."

Also on Saturday, Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on a military base in northern Israel's Haifa Friday night.

Since Friday evening, people in Israel began observing Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Despite the shutdown of most services for the holiday, the country remains on high alert amid the fighting in Gaza and the renewed tensions with Lebanon.