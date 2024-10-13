Baba Siddique News: Shooters Claim They Belong To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Says Report
Date
10/13/2024 12:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder: The shooters involved in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder have reportedly claimed that they belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources told NDTV.
Moreover, the sources also told the daily that during questioning by the police, the two suspects also stated they had been surveying the shooting location in Bandra East for almost a month.
Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE
The Bishnoi gang's potential involvement in Baba Siddique's murder is being scrutinized due to his close association with actor Salman Khan , who has been a long-standing target of the gang. Earlier this year, Khan and his family experienced significant security threats, including a shooting incident outside their residence, Galaxy Apartments. Additionally, a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened Salman's father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, at Bandra Bandstand, mentioning the gangster's name. However, upon their detention, they claimed they were merely playing mischief.
Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.
He was shot when he was outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground. The attackers, with their faces covered, emerged from a car and opened fire while Dussehra celebrations filled the air with the sound of bursting crackers. The Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime and said that "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," as quoted by ANI. Meanwhile, his body is currently in Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Earlier, Dr. Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist at the hospital, mentioned that the precise number of bullet wounds would be determined after the postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies)
