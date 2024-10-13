Kanye West 'Drugged And Raped' Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta At Sean Diddy Party: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has accused him of drugging and raping her at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Comb , who was arrested in Manhattan and has been formally accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

In an 88-page lawsuit filed on Friday, Pisciotta has made allegations, further implicating the controversial in a sex crime.

Lauren Pisciotta, who served as Kanye West's assistant from 2021 to 2022, claims that the alleged incident occurred years earlier on an unspecified date, as reported by DailyMail.

In an amended lawsuit, she described being invited to a gathering at a Santa Monica recording studio co-hosted by Diddy alongside a female music artist she was collaborating with.

According to the lawsuit, guests were told they“had to drink” the beverages served or risk being asked to leave. The drinks were reportedly“poured at the direction” of West, although the suit does not accuse Diddy of any wrongdoing, said the report.

Pisciotta alleged that the rapper“drugged and raped” her. Pisciotta recounted feeling“an altered and highly impaired state” shortly after consuming a drink and waking up the next day feeling“physically ill and confused.”

She noted that the accompanying music artist“could not bring herself to speak about what she herself endured,” as mentioned in the suit.

She recounted their initial meeting, stating that she encountered him when he invited her client, a musician, to a studio session and party.

This lawsuit follows a previous one Pisciotta filed against West in June for wrongful termination and instances of sexual assault. In the amended complaint, she stated that she only became aware of the alleged assault in Santa Monica years later while working for West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021.

The suit claims this revelation emerged only after years of reflection. Pisciotta also alleged that during her employment, West expressed frustration about an unnamed woman, implied to be his ex-wife Kim Kardashian , who supposedly made a negative comment suggesting that he and Pisciotta had been intimate.

The lawsuit alleges that Pisciotta“could not stomach the fact that she worked for the man who had sexually assaulted her against her will while she was drugged, who then successfully lured her back into his orbit by way of a job opportunity to sexually assault her all over again.” It further claims that West left her with anxiety and PTSD.

Diddy is facing his own misconduct allegations and was arrested in September on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, and is dealing with multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Diddy, 54, has firmly denied all allegations against him.