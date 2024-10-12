German Fooballer Mesut Özil Visits Azerbaijan As Guest Of Zira FC

German Fooballer Mesut Özil Visits Azerbaijan As Guest Of Zira FC
Former German national team star Mesut Özil made a special visit
to Azerbaijan, where he was hosted by the "Zira" football team,
Azernews reports.
During his time at the Zira Sports Complex, Özil engaged with
the club's U-19 team, sharing valuable insights and recommendations
aimed at helping young players enhance their skills.
Özil, who has had an illustrious career playing for top clubs
such as "Real Madrid," "Arsenal," and "Fenerbahçe," is also
celebrated for his achievements with the German national team,
including winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. His visit not
only serves as an inspiration for young athletes in Azerbaijan but
also highlights the growing interest in football development in the
region.
