German Fooballer Mesut Özil Visits Azerbaijan As Guest Of Zira FC

German Fooballer Mesut Özil Visits Azerbaijan As Guest Of Zira FC


10/12/2024 8:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former German national team star Mesut Özil made a special visit to Azerbaijan, where he was hosted by the "Zira" football team, Azernews reports.

During his time at the Zira Sports Complex, Özil engaged with the club's U-19 team, sharing valuable insights and recommendations aimed at helping young players enhance their skills.

Özil, who has had an illustrious career playing for top clubs such as "Real Madrid," "Arsenal," and "Fenerbahçe," is also celebrated for his achievements with the German national team, including winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. His visit not only serves as an inspiration for young athletes in Azerbaijan but also highlights the growing interest in football development in the region.

AzerNews

