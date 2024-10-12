Refrigerated Trailer Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.60 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Refrigerated Trailer Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The refrigerated trailer market size has seen strong growth in recent years. It will grow from $6.10 billion in 2023 to $6.52 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. The historic growth is attributed to the high demand for packaged and frozen seafood and meat, a demand for packaged food, changing lifestyles and eating habits, the need for transporting medicines, and increased demand for frozen seafood and meat.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The refrigerated trailer market is expected to see robust growth, projected to grow to $8.60 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is driven by increasing tourism, the rise of online grocery shopping apps, a surge in frozen food consumption, a higher demand for transporting perishable goods, a trend towards nuclear family setups favoring fresh cooking, and growing awareness about food wastage. Key trends include investments in cold chain technologies, advancements in freezing technologies, innovations in fuel-efficient practices in industrial freezing systems, and the development of eco-friendly refrigeration systems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Refrigerated Trailer Market

The increasing demand for seafood is anticipated to drive the growth of the refrigerated trailer market. Seafood encompasses a variety of edible aquatic organisms, including fish and shellfish, harvested for human consumption. This demand surge is linked to factors like convenience, lifestyle changes, extended shelf life, and evolving consumer perceptions. Refrigerated trailers play a vital role in keeping seafood fresh and safe from harvest to delivery, helping to extend shelf life and minimize waste.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Refrigerated Trailer Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the refrigerated trailer market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Transicold, Ingersoll Rand, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, Thermo King Corporation, Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, Manac Inc., Hyundai Translead Inc., Lamberet Refrigerated SAS, Gray & Adams Holdings Ltd., Fontaine Trailer Company, Vanguard National Trailer Corporation, Montracon Ltd., Zanotti S.p.A., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Klinge Corporation, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH, Kögel GmbH, Dorsey Intermodal

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Refrigerated Trailer Market Size?

The refrigerated trailer market is seeing innovation with electric refrigerated trailers designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. These e-refrigerated trailers use electric power for their refrigeration units, providing sustainable solutions for transporting temperature-sensitive cargo.

How Is The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

2) By Tonnage Capacity: Less Than 10 Tons, 10 To 20 Tons, More Than 20 Tons

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Refrigerated Trailer Market

North America was the largest region in the refrigerated trailer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the refrigerated trailer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Refrigerated Trailer Market Definition

A refrigerated trailer is a truck trailer equipped with a refrigeration unit designed to transport perishable goods requiring temperature-controlled environments. These trailers are vital for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors that rely on the safe transport of temperature-sensitive products.

Refrigerated Trailer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global refrigerated trailer market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Refrigerated Trailer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refrigerated trailer market size, drivers and trends, refrigerated trailer market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Refrigerated Transport Global Market Report 2024



Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Global Market Report 2024



Household Refrigerator And Home Freezer Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.