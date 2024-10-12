Global Restaurant Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The restaurant equipment market size has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $3.59 billion in 2023 to $3.88 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for specialized equipment, shifts towards healthier eating habits, diverse culinary offerings, the need for quicker service, investments in restaurants, and upgrades to existing equipment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Restaurant Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The restaurant equipment market is expected to see substantial growth, with projections indicating it will grow to $5.30 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include stringent food safety and hygiene standards, energy efficiency regulations, urbanization, the influence of international cuisines, and the development of university dining facilities. Key trends during this period include the growing adoption of smart kitchen appliances, the deployment of automation and robotics in kitchens, equipment designed for online and mobile ordering, demand for modular and customizable equipment, and the integration of data analytics and IoT.

Growth Driver of The Restaurant Equipment Market

The growing demand for ready-to-eat meals is projected to enhance the growth of the restaurant equipment market. Ready-to-eat meals are fully prepared and packaged foods designed for immediate consumption without additional cooking. This demand increase is attributed to factors such as convenience, busy lifestyles, and urbanization. Restaurant equipment is essential for the efficient preparation, cooking, and packaging of ready-to-eat meals, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and convenient food products.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Restaurant Equipment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the restaurant equipment market are Libbey Incorporated, Cambro Manufacturing Co, The Vollrath Company, Hobart Food Equipment, Provisur Technologies Inc., Broaster Company, Blodgett Oven Company, Falcon Foodservice Equipment ltd, Victory Refrigeration, AMTek Microwaves, Adexa Direct, Riddhi Display Equipments Pvt Ltd, TAG Catering Equipment UK Ltd, Bakers Pride, Roundstone Catering Equipment Ltd, Cater-kwik Ltd, Target Catering Equipment, Canadian Restaurant Supply, Permul Ltd, Babak Food Equipment, Empura Equipment, Thomasnet, Apollo Kitchen Equipments and Services Pvt Ltd

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Restaurant Equipment Market Size?

The restaurant equipment market is advancing with the development of next-generation combi ovens that enhance cooking efficiency and versatility. These innovative kitchen appliances combine steam and convection cooking methods, allowing for greater precision and adaptability in food preparation.

How Is The Global Restaurant Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cooking Equipment, Restaurant Work Table, Food Holding And Warming, Food Preparation Equipment

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Hotel, Fast Food Chain, Food Truck, Cart Or Stand, Cafe, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Restaurant Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the restaurant equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the restaurant equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Restaurant Equipment Market Definition

Restaurant equipment includes specialized tools, appliances, and machinery essential for commercial kitchens and dining establishments. These tools facilitate the preparation, cooking, storage, and serving of food and beverages, ensuring efficiency, consistency, and quality in food service operations.

Restaurant Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global restaurant equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Restaurant Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on restaurant equipment market size, drivers and trends, restaurant equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

