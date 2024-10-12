Shelling Of Bilozerka: Houses, Shops And Office Building Damaged
10/12/2024 6:08:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residential buildings, shops, and an office building were damaged in the nighttime shelling of Bilozerka, Kherson region.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, Russian troops fired on Bilozerka, resulting in damage to three houses. Roofs were broken and windows were smashed,” the report says.
It is noted that the shelling also damaged shops and an office building.
Local residents are being provided with materials for repairs, and the area at the sites of hits is being cleaned up.
Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.
A total of 12 attacks were recorded during the nighttime shelling of Bilozerka.
As reported, four people were wounded in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of enemy shelling. The Russian army attacked 21 settlements in the region and the city of Kherson.
