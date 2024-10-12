One Killed, 2 Wounded In Separate Firing Incidents In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) A man was killed and two others were wounded in separate firing incidents in Bihar's Rohtas and Jehanabad districts.

The deceased was identified as Harelal Rai, a Block Development Council member.

Rai was gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants when he was on the farmland with a family member in Chandi village in Rohtas late on Friday night.

He was rushed to the Medical College in Dehri block, but unfortunately, he succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries.

District SP Raushan Kumar, along with a substantial force, promptly reached the crime scene to investigate the matter.

"We have investigated the incident and gathered some important clues. The accused will be arrested soon," Kumar said.

Rai's son Bajrangi Kumar said that his father was murdered due to an old enmity.

In another incident in Jehanabad, two constables, Vicky Kumar and Karu Yadav, were shot at by bike-borne criminals on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when the constables, residents of Bistol village under the jurisdiction of Sikaria police station, were returning from a Durga Puja Pandal around 12.30 a.m.

According to cops' statements, when a group of individuals, who had parked bikes in the middle of the road, in front of Sikaria High School, were asked to give the way, they shot at them.

The wounded constables were rushed to Sadar Hospital.

As Vicky Kumar's health deteriorated, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

"The accused had parked the bikes in the middle of the road and when constables asked them to remove the vehicles, the former quarrelled and shot at them. The attackers have been identified and they will be put behind bars soon. They have criminal records in the past," said Shashikant Pandey, SHO of Sikaria police station.