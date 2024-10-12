FINAL DAYS TO EXPERIENCE JEANNE MAZE's TRIBUTE TO THE VINEYARDS AT LONDON's OSBORNE STUDIO GALLERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JEANNE MAZE

JEANNE MAZE PICTURE

Jeanne Maze presents 40 pastel works capturing vineyard beauty at Osborne Studio Gallery, with a private viewing on October 9th

BURIE, FRANCE, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art lovers have just a few days left to experience "A Year in the Vines," an evocative by celebrated artist Jeanne Maze at the Osborne Studio in Belgravia, London. Featuring 40 new pastel paintings, the exhibition will close on Saturday, October 12th, with a special private viewing on the evening of Wednesday, October 9th.Jeanne Maze's work captures the year-round transformation of vineyards, from verdant summer growth to the serene bareness of winter. Her pieces explore the interplay of light, color, and texture, bringing to life the vines and landscapes surrounding her family estate in Borderies, Cognac.Maze explains her inspiration:“I wanted to show the beauty of the vines beyond just the grape harvest.Autumn, in particular, is breathtaking when the vines turn golden.” Born in the UK, Maze carries a deep artistic legacy as the granddaughter of Paul Maze, a post-impressionist and mentor to Winston Churchill.This exhibition marks a significant moment in Maze's career, as she explores pastel medium techniques taught by her grandfather. Jeanne's connection to the Churchill family adds further intrigue to her work, as she is married to Robert Churchill, a cousin of Winston Churchill and son of Lord Ivor Churchill, a close collector of Paul Maze's work.The exhibition has already garnered attention for its unique perspective on nature. Beyond her artistry, Maze continues to contribute to her family's legacy in Cognac by developing a Maze Churchill cognac. The closing of“A Year in the Vines” presents a rare opportunity to witness the convergence of artistry and heritage.Location: Osborne Studio Gallery, 2 Motcomb St, Belgravia, London, SW1X 8JUDates: Exhibition runs until October 12, 2024; Final private viewing on October 9, 2024.Jeanne Maze invites art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike to visit the exhibition and experience the beauty of the Cognac vines through her eyes.For more information and to RSVP for the special event, please visit contact ... or the gallery's website.

Jeanne Maze

Jeanne Maze

+33 623364019

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.